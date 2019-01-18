Controversial Indian Guru Handed Life Sentence for Journalist’s Murder

Preempting a possible outbreak of violence due to the guru's tremendous popularity in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, the Indian government made extensive arrangements, deploying special ops commandos, anti-riot police and armed units.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Murdered journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati's son Anshul heaved a sigh of relief when a court sentenced his father's murderer, self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim, to life in prison on Thursday.

"It is a triumph of truth," Anshul said.

Ram Rahim headed a socio-religious sect called the Dera Sacha Sauda, which has a very large following in the northern parts of India. Along with him, three other co-defendants were sentenced to life and each was fined 50,000 rupees ($700 approx).

The convicted guru's driver had testified against him, saying the plot to murder the journalist was hatched by the godman himself.

Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year prison term for raping two women who were his erstwhile followers. Following his sentencing in August 2017, scores of people were killed in an outbreak of violence perpetrated by his hard-line followers.

The murdered journalist had written against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, shedding light on his sexual molestation of women followers, in addition to other alleged crimes.

Some people still came out in support of the guru on social media.

One follower called his imprisonment an injustice.

