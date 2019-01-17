WATCH: Bulls Forced to Jump Through Fire as Harvest Ritual in India

The ritual, called 'Kichchu Haisodu', is an age-old tradition where cattle jump through burning haystacks in the hope they'll guarantee a better fortune and prosperity. The farming community believes that this ritual will save their farms from forest fires and protect their cattle from summer heat waves.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows terrified bulls all dolled up with garlands and bells being forced to jump through a fire in a traditional ritual practiced mostly by people in the southern states of India.

While supporters are vocal about their approval for the practice calling it an age-old ritual which is done for the good health of the animal.

— Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) January 16, 2017

Animal lovers have called upon for action against the organisers.