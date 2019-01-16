US Still Awaits Concrete Steps From North Korea on its Nuclear Program - Pence

"While the President [Donald Trump] has started a promising dialogue with Chairman Kim [Jong Un] we still await concrete steps by North Korea to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten our people and our allies in the region," Pence said at the US Ambassadors conference in Washington, DC.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula has improved since the beginning of last year. During this time, North Korean leader and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have held several meetings, while Kim even had a historic June summit with Trump in Singapore. This summit yielded an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills as well as the potential removal of US sanctions.
