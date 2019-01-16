Indian Actress Sara Khan Trolled Online for 'Bad' Lip Job

The fact that it was not a lip surgery, but that she was using lip fillers, did not cut ice with fans.

New Delhi (Sputnik): That a bad lip job can get you trolled is something that Indian actress Sara Khan realised, albeit with amusement.

"I am loving it and am quite amused. Trolling is something I am used to. Haters do go to all extent to attract attention", the Sara Khan said, according to a report of the newspaper The Hindustan Times.

The actress had posted a picture of herself with fuller lips on Instagram. In an obvious reference to one of her more famous television soap operas Sapna Babul Ka….Bidaii, Sara Khan captioned the picture, "Something exciting for the (Sapna Babul Ka) bidaai lovers as it's my turn to return the love I got. Recreating bidaai's Track for u all, dedicated to all the bride to be, as this season I see a lot of marriages taking place. Super fun Track is on its way for u all with".

Her Instagram post got the trolling juices of her fans drooling. They trolled her mercilessly while commenting on her alleged lip job.

Without sounding apologetic, Sara Khan clarified, "I've used lip fillers actually, it is not a lip surgery. So, the people who are saying its lip surgery, are wrong. It's a lip filler".

