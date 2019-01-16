China Opposes Ban on Huawei Devices Introduced by Taiwanese Research Institute

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China opposes a decision of a Taiwanese research institute to ban Huawei devices from connecting to its internal network, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council said on Wednesday.

"We strongly oppose such restrictions that are politically motivated and harm Beijing-Taipei economic cooperation", spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said.

Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute prohibited the use of Wi-Fi via Huawei devices on its premises starting from 15 January over concerns that the Chinese manufacturer fails to ensure the confidentiality and information security of users.

The research institute's ban is in line with a regulation by Taiwan's National Security Council to prohibit Chinese-made communication devices in state institutions and strategic facilities that came into effect on January 1.

Huawei has recently beent the subject of allegations that it is linked to the Chinese government and even involved in espionage on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts.