New Delhi Strongly Condemns Kabul Truck Bomb Attack That Killed Indian Man

The explosion occurred near the Green Village compound on Monday evening in Kabul, a location that is inhabited by several non-governmental organisations and a number of foreigners.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government has condemned the terror attack perpetrated by the Taliban in an area frequented by foreigners. Three soldiers and a civilian reportedly lost their lives in the explosion.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured. India calls for the perpetrators of this heinous attack and those who provide them shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously", a statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs reads.

— Najib Danish (@NajibDanish2) January 14, 2019

The terror attack killed four, including an Indian national, and wounded 90 persons. Among those wounded, 23 were children and 12 were women.

"The Indian Embassy in Kabul is taking steps for repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian national", the statement issued on Tuesday added.

© REUTERS / Omar Sobhani At Least 4 Killed, 90 Injured in Kabul Bomb Blast - Interior Ministry

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamist militant group, said that Taliban fighters were responsible for the attack and that civilians were not the target.

"The site of attack 'Green Village' was an area where the movement of civilians is strictly prohibited however some people living far away from the area were harmed due to shattered glass from the powerful explosion, but they were not the target of the attack itself", Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamist militant group the Taliban said in a statement.

READ MORE: Indian Army Chief Calls for ‘Unconditional’ India-Taliban Talks

The Taliban had warned the residents of Kabul to stay away from "the living quarters, offices, military bases and centres of foreign forces as well as the military centres of the Kabul administration", the statement added.

The latest attack came even as Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, is on tour of India, Pakistan and Afghanistan for meetings aimed at bringing an end to the war that has been haunting the war-ravaged nation for more than 17 years.