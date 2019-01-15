Indian Hollywood Star Priyanka Chopra Dislodged From Popular Ad (VIDEO)

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who was in news recently for her lavish and widely discussed wedding with American actor and singer Nick Jonas, has been replaced as Brand Ambassador by an Indian Company with another Bollywood star.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will now be the new brand ambassador of DS Group for its mouth freshener brand Rajnigandha Pearls. She will dislodge actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who has been promoting the brand since 2014.

The brand owners DS Group has said that Anushka Sharma upholds philanthropic causes, a fact which is synergistic with the brand identity.

"The brand identity is essentially centred on the philosophy of goodness. We are pleased to have Anushka Sharma with us. She has surpassed the arena of her talent sphere and now upholds philanthropic causes", said the marketing vice president of the group, Rajeev Jain.

According to the agency L & K Saatchi and Saatchi, which does the branding for Rajnigandha Pearls, the brand wants to accentuate the brand message "Acchai ki ek alag chamak hoti hai" (goodness has an exclusive shine), the punchline for the product.

"We were told by the brand management team to accentuate the core brand message," said the creative director of the ad agency Rishi Upadhyay.

The ad campaign will span over digital and other platforms in addition to television and the big screens. There will be augmenting social media campaigns too.