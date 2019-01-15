Winter Brings Depression, Loneliness for Elderly in India: Study

In the context of urban India, as the atmospheric temperature dips, the spirit of the elderly class of citizens also shows a marked mental and social slowdown.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A study done by the non-profit organization the Agewell Foundation reveals that winters are not kind to the mental and social health of the elderly. The temperature is not the only factor; pollution levels also play a big part in their ill- or well-being.

The survey was conducted in one of the most urbanized regions of India, namely the Delhi, and its surrounding National Capital Region area.

Psychologists agree that harsh winters are accompanied by depression and loneliness in the elderly, affecting them not just physically, but psychologically also.

"Decrease in exposure to light is one of the main causes found to be bearing on winter, inducing an increase in cases of depression, especially in the old age. The sleep cycle in this time of the year gets disturbed and this can also be termed as a seasonal mood disorder", Dr Sandeep Govil, a senior psychologist based in Delhi told Sputnik.

Psychologists also opine that people living in vulnerable and difficult conditions are more prone to such depression.

READ MORE: Sob & Relax: Indian Club Offers Crying Programme to De-Stress Ahead of New Year

"Climate can influence the state of mind in a big way. It brings in worrying thoughts of struggle and hardships for people in the wrong side of age and living conditions", Dr Anil Sangwan, a psychology researcher, and academic told Sputnik.

The study, conducted by the Agewell Foundation, states that there are spikes in infection rates, especially respiratory infections during winters. The chief cause is the high pollution level in the atmosphere. Air quality dips and with smog enveloping the surroundings, the seniors have no avenues to venture out of their houses.

READ MORE: Send in Snow Tanks! German Army Comes to the Rescue After Avalanche — Reports

The Agewell survey revealed that 21% of respondents felt that winters make them depressed, while 17% said that loneliness was an issue with them during winters, as they have no one to interact with on cold days. Another 21% said that pollution and smog during winters bother them very much. Among them, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (CPOD) and asthma are very common ailments.

Of the survey respondents, 20% had high blood pressure, 18% suffered from breathing issues, 11% had skin problems, and 10% had been afflicted by stroke and paralysis at some point in their lives.