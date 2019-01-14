French Hacker Alerts Indian PM of Security Breach on His Website, Offers to Fix

The portal narendramodi.in contains news about the Indian PM, his speeches, biography, public schedule and most importantly, the data of millions of people who interact with Modi through the interactive tools for users provided on the website.

A French hacker has warned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's website has been compromised and an "unauthorised" individual already has the portal's data.

In a tweet, the French hacker who describes himself as a security researcher sought to reach out to Narendra Modi's team asking them to get in touch if they wanted him to resolve the problem. Later, he claimed that Modi's team had contacted him over the issue.

Hi @narendramodi,



A security issue has been detected on your website. An anonymous source uploaded a txt file containing my name on your websites in realtime. He also have a full access to your database. You should contact me in private and start a security audit ASAP!



Regards, pic.twitter.com/AuDupzRlrL — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) January 14, 2019

​The hacker, Robert Baptiste aka Elliot Alderson on Monday morning took to Twitter citing an example of a simple text file uploaded on narendramodi.in and alerted the Indian prime minister that it was the handiwork of an unauthorised person who had access to the site's server.

A few hours after his tweet alerting Modi of the possible hack, he again tweeted to say that "contact has been done with their team… I had a nice chat with the narendramodi.in team. They will take the appropriate measures and solve the issue".

I had a nice chat with the https://t.co/MVQckTvI6L team. They will take the appropriate measures and solve the issue pic.twitter.com/Jg5D8UQk69 — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) January 14, 2019

​Earlier, Anderson, had pointed out security loopholes in India's biometric-based unique identity system Aadhar.