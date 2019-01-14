Twitter Explodes at Indian Bank's Clampdown on Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and blockchain technology fans minced no words regarding the action of the bank against an account holder, who was also a Bitcoin user.

An Indian bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, has gone ahead to come down hard on cryptocurrency users and begun the process for closing down their accounts under directions from the Reserve Bank of India, India's banking regulatory authority besides being the country's central bank.

A letter from the Kotak Mahindra Bank to one of its account holders giving notice of the clampdown leaked onto the social media. The letter stated that the customer's account needs to be closed because it was involved in crypto trade.

The outrage was near unanimous:

More Bitcoin is oppressed more adoption will take place. Good for Virtual currency. — Hiren Rajput, CMT (@rajputnrajput) January 13, 2019

How embarrassing for you @KotakBankLtd Looking forward to the day when cryptocurrency puts you out of business. — #Hodler of Last Resort ⚡️ (@BitcoinWalter) January 13, 2019

Wow we're in 2019 right!?!? Legacy Financial Systems, Technology has its crosshairs on you. You either innovate or you become obsolete. In your case @KotakBankLtd….it's the latter. Rise Up India! Freedom belongs to the Masses not the select few! — Jon Balaricia (@JonBalaricia) January 13, 2019

Hight of stupidity… Other side government is advertising digital currency is future in the same this is happening pic.twitter.com/dv1CpkAY0i — Kutty_XRP Holder (@1702Kathir) January 13, 2019

Bank owners are the richest people in the world. They have % of each transaction. People should get freedom from this idiots. No need any more intermediaries. Time will come both sellers and buyers accept crypto, Like Venezuela. Bank try to stop this. But impossible to stop crpto — Arjun (@arjun63588625) January 13, 2019

​There was one voice that said that the fault did not lie with the bank, but with the country's banking regulatory authority, the Reserve Bank of India.