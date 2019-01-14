New Taiwanese Prime Minister Takes Oath, Assumes Office - Administration

BEIJING (Sputnik) - New Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang took the oath and assumed office on Monday, the Taiwanese administration said in a statement.

The swearing-in ceremony was held by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, and it took place in the presidential administration building. Members of the new cabinet, including ministers, counsellors and department heads, were also sworn in.

On Friday, President Tsai appointed Su, the former head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), as the country's new prime minister.

Su replaced William Lai, who announced on Thursday his plans to resign with his cabinet following DPP's defeat in local elections in November when it secured mandates in just six out of 22 local jurisdiction areas.

Lai initially announced his decision to step down soon after the defeat. However, Tsai — who herself resigned as the chair of the DPP — refused to accept his resignation back then.

Su already served as the Taiwanese prime minister between 2006 and 2007 before serving as the chairman of the DPP from 2012 to 2014.