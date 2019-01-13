Vessel With 2 Purported North Korean Citizens Found Off Japan's Coast - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - A wooden schooner carrying two people reportedly coming from North Korea has been located off the northern coast of Japan's main island of Honshu by the country's coast guard service, Kyodo reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese Coast Guard believes that the vessel could have been carried from North Korea to the Japanese coast by a current. The two people found on board the vessel are conscious but it has not been confirmed if they are indeed North Korean nationals, the outlet added.

The location of the schooner was reported by a local fisherman, who spotted the vessel near the town of Fukaura in the northern Aomori Prefecture, the outlet said.

The authorities have not yet decided what to do with the schooner and the two people.