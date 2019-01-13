Vessel With 2 Purported North Korean Citizens Found Off Japan's Coast - Reports

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese Coast Guard believes that the vessel could have been carried from North Korea to the Japanese coast by a current. The two people found on board the vessel are conscious but it has not been confirmed if they are indeed North Korean nationals, the outlet added.
The authorities have not yet decided what to do with the schooner and the two people.
