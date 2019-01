BEIJING (Sputnik) - A roof caved in on Saturday evening in a Chinese coal mine, trapping 20 people underground, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing authorities.

The collapse happened at around 6 p.m. (10:00GMT) in the city of Shenmu in the northwestern Shaanxi province, the news agency reported.

Rescuers are reportedly working at the site of the accident.

Last summer, a mine explosion in the Nanfen district of Benxi City in Liaoning province killed 11 people, injuring 9.