Register
11:20 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends Philippines Economic Forum in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016.

    Duterte Calls Bishops 'Sons of B***hes', Urges Them to Come Out 'in the Open'

    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The remarks came after Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who is well-known for his controversial relationship with the Catholic church, slammed bishops in his country last month as "useless fools" and called on his people to "kill them".

    In his latest attack on Catholic bishops, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte did not think twice before cursing the religious leaders, whom he accused of homosexuality.

    "Only I can say bishops are sons of b***hes, damn you. That is true. Most of them are gay. They should come out in the open, cancel celibacy and allow them to have boyfriends", Duterte said during his speech at a groundbreaking ceremony for a school near the capital Manila on Friday.

    READ MORE: I Believe in God But the War Against Drugs Made Him My Enemy – Duterte

    Duterte reportedly said earlier that he was sexually abused by a priest when he was a boy.

    His remarks Friday followed a speech at the presidential palace in December, in which he called on his countrymen to kill his country's Catholic bishops, who he said were little more than "useless fools".

    He also branded the Catholic Church "the most hypocritical institution", arguing that his God was different from the one Catholics believed in.

    READ MORE: 'Sorry, God': Philippines' Duterte Reportedly Apologizes to God

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses Filipino Overseas Workers who were repatriated from Kuwait, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines
    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Philippine’s Duterte Says Catholic God is ‘Stupid,’ 76 Million Faithful Disagree
    A baptised Catholic, Duterte has repeatedly used stern words to target the bishops, who in turn often criticised his deadly crackdown on the narcotics trade.

    In November 2018, the Philippine Star reported that Duterte had lashed out at Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Caloocan, saying that "I suspect you are into illegal drugs".

    Earlier, the Philippine President referred to God as "stupid" and a "son of a b*tch", suggesting that if there's "one single witness" who can prove God's existence by showing him a selfie together, he would immediately resign from office.

    Related:

    Duterte Meets Miss Universe, Compares Her to Legendary Philippine Boxer
    'Enemy of Drugs' Duterte Says He Smoked Pot at ASEAN Meeting to Stay Awake
    Duterte Incites Killing 'Useless' Bishops as 'All They Do is Criticise'
    Tags:
    homosexuals, bishops, Catholic Church, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse