21:14 GMT +310 January 2019
    An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at the entarce of his base in Sumbal, 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, June. 5, 2017

    Indian Army Nabs Suspected Spy for Passing On Crucial Military Intel to Pakistan

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    0 10

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Nirmal Rai, the alleged spy, earlier worked in Dubai where he came into contact with a Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operative who advised him to work as a porter for the Indian Army to spy on the force, according to media reports.

    The Indian Army has claimed to have arrested a Pakistani spy from Dichu in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China. Sputnik confirmed this development with a senior police official who said that the arrested person is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. 

    READ MORE: Pakistan Army Claims to Have Shot Down Second Indian Spy Drone in Two Days

    "Yes, a Pakistani spy was arrested by the Military Intelligence and then he was handed over to the Anjaw district police for further investigation. Anjaw police are questioning him to get more detailed information," Dorjee Wangdi Thongon, superintendent of police in Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Air Force
    © AFP 2018 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Honey-Trapped Indian Air Force Officer Held for Passing on Info to Foreign Spy
    Sputnik also contacted the superintendent of police of Anjaw but he refused to divulge further information.

    "Since the investigation is still going on and the matter is sensitive I cannot say more than that," the Anjaw police official told Sputnik.

    Nirmal Rai, the alleged spy, was working for Pakistani intelligence and was found to be relaying secret information back to his handlers, says a report in the Hindustan Times.

    READ MORE: India’s 5G Rollout Not to Have Chinese Firms Participating Amid Spying Concerns

    According to media reports, Nirmal Rai is suspected to have passed on sensitive information related to the deployment of army units and artillery guns in the border province to his Pakistani handlers. He also shared information on the location of helipads and military infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control.

    Mr. Rai is an Indian citizen who originally hails from Ambikapur in the Tinsukia district of Assam. He was working as a porter in Kibithu and Dichu in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

    READ MORE: 'Indian Spy Quadcopter' Shot Down at Border — Pakistan Military

    Relations between India and Pakistan have been historically tense, with both sides accusing one another of ceasefire violations on the disputed border in Kashmir, a territory that both countries claim as their own.

    The territory of Kashmir has been disputed since 1947, when India and Pakistan gained independence from the British rule.

