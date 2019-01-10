Suspicious Packages Found at Greece Consulate in Australia - Foreign Ministry

Packages containing a suspicious powder were sent to the consulate general of Greece in Melbourne, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

"Letters with powder were sent to many embassies and consulates in Australia. Such a letter was received by the Greek consulate in Melbourne. Consular officers immediately notified the police in accordance with the rules. No one was hurt," said a foreign ministry spokesman.

According to him, it is not yet known what was in the envelope, experts are still studying the contents.

"The circumstances surrounding these incidents are being investigated," Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

At least 13 diplomatic missions in Melbourne and several buildings in the Australian Capital Territory received suspicious packages, at least seven consulates had reportedly been evacuated due to the incident.