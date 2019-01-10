'We Cannot Accept it': Ban on Gay Sex in Indian Army to Remain in Place - Chief

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said that despite the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the country, the ban on gay sex among soldiers will remain in place.
"The Indian Army is very conservative. [A] Soldier on the border cannot be worried about his family back home. The same is on the LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender] issue. In the army we cannot accept it," the Indian Army chief argued.
In September 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalised consensual unnatural sex, ruling that it violated rights to equality.
