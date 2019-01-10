Bollywood Hottie Priyanka Describes Her Hollywood Hubby Nick Jonas in 3 Words

The pair got married in December, 2018 at the famed Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, in a lavish ceremony followed by receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are living in "beautiful contentment" and are hoping that 2019 will be "bigger and better" for them, Indian actress Chopra said in an interview for Vogue India's January issue.

When asked to describe her husband in three words, Priyanka said, "Husband, calm, extremely loving."

"I am grateful for the contentment I have in my life now," Priyanka Chopra added.

"I hope 2019 will be bigger and better," she added. Mrs. Chopra did admit that their busy schedule makes it difficult for them to find time for one another:

"You have to try and accommodate and make time for each other," she said.

"Both Nick and I are ready to fly across the world just to spend one day with each other," the famous actress said in a Vogue India Instagram post.

"We are both extremely hard working people, we both love our jobs, but at the same time we realise that we have to prioritise each other as well."

Priyanka Chopra started her acting career in Bollywood before going on to make a name for herself in Hollywood as well. She was crowned Miss World in 2000. Her husband, Nick Jonas, is a US actor and singer; he was part of the Jonas Brothers boy band.