Chinese, North Korean Leaders Agree to Continue Strengthening Bilateral Ties

BEIJING (Sputnik) – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to continue developing bilateral relations and contributing to regional prosperity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kim held talks with Xi as part of his four-day visit to China which began on Monday.

"The parties expressed readiness to make joint efforts to ensure that relations between China and North Korean continuously develop, promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and contribute maintaining stability, peace, prosperity and development of the whole region," the ministry said in a statement on the results of the talks between Xi and Kim.

During the talks, Kim said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency, that North Korea praised the economic developments of China, noting that Pyongyang would further study Beijing’s experience on its way to prosperity.

Xi, in his turn, provided a positive assessment of North Korea’s new economic strategy, according to the Foreign Ministry.