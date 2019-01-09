North Korea's Kim Jong-un Reportedly Leaves Beijing by Personal Train (PHOTOS)

During the North Korean leader's visit to China, he had a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, and visited a pharmaceutical factory in southern Beijing, in addition to a high-tech economic development zone.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Beijing on Wednesday via his personal train, according to reports by Japanese media.

A train reportedly carrying Kim left Beijing in the afternoon and is possibly headed back to North Korea, according to the Kyodo news agency. The outlet previously reported that Kim's trip would last from Monday through to Thursday.

During the visit, the North Korean leader met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and visited a pharmaceutical factory in southern Beijing, in addition to a high-tech economic development zone.

Kim's visit coincides with his birthday, as well as the China-US trade talks, that started in Beijing on Monday.

The North Korean leader visited China at Xi's invitation for the fourth time in less than a year. This time, Kim was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and North Korean Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol, who is in charge of nuclear talks with the United States. Kim's previous visits to China took place on March 25-28, May 7-8 and June 19-20, all in 2018.