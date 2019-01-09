'Divine Omen': One-Eyed Calf is New God in India’s West Bengal (VIDEO)

A deformed new-born one-eyed calf is being worshipped for its "supernatural" malformation in the east Indian state of West Bengal.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Locals in the Bardhaman district of the state of West Bengal have started worshipping a new-born one-eyed calf, and a video of the deformed animal has gone viral on the internet.

In addition to being born with just one eye, the animal also has a deformed jaw and was born without a bovine muzzle. Its breathing is also not normal — it gasps for air while sticking out its tongue in a bid to draw oxygen into its lungs.

According to medical journal Healthline, experts have opined that the animal is suffering from Cyclopia, a rare congenital disorder. The disorder develops while the fetus is still in the womb, after a central cavity develops in one eye when the two hemispheres of the brain do not separate cleanly.

This disorder can also be found in humans, resulting in similar eye-related malformations, such as fused eyeballs and the absence of eyelids.

The newborn was rejected by its mother and is now being cared for by locals.

"From the time of its birth, there have been crowds of people at my place curious to see the bizarre calf. According to them it is a ‘divine omen' and they have now started worshipping the calf as God," the owner was quoted by local media as saying.