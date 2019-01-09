N Korean Delegation Visited Canada in September for Confidential Talks - Reports

A source in top government circles told the broadcaster that negotiations with the North Koreans lasted two days, and the Canadian side insisted on advancing the denuclearization process, also urging them to pay attention to "serious human rights problems" in North Korea.
Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesman Guillaume Berube told the broadcaster that the meeting was not evidence of any changes in the status of Canadian diplomatic relations with North Korea.
"While the recent and ongoing dialogue between the Koreas are encouraging, we remain concerned by the lack of concrete actions by North Korea towards de-nuclearization," Berube said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
The visit of the North Koreans to Ottawa was negotiated with the "allies" of Canada, including the United States, he noted.
"We are always talking to close partners and allies about our unified approach in terms of applying pressure on North Korea," Berube said.
Canada and North Korea severed diplomatic relations in 2010.
