India-Norway to Boost Cooperation in Maritime Economy

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India and Norway have agreed to intensify cooperation on issues related to the seas and oceans as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg held discussions on bolstering ties in trade and investment, blue economy, marine resources, climate change, sustainable development goals (SDGs) and renewable energy.
"Ocean economy is very important for the growth and development of India. Around 15 percent population of India lives in coastal districts. Their lives are directly linked with the ocean economy. Today we have started a new chapter of cooperation in the field of ocean economy. Our bilateral Ocean Dialogue will give impetus to our cooperation in all its related fields", Indian Prime Minister Modi said after having talks with the visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in New Delhi on Tuesday.
READ MORE: EU May Offer New Concessions to UK if Parl't Votes Down Brexit Deal — Journo
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2019
"We reviewed our bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to strengthen it", the Indian prime minister said. Modi and Solberg also discussed cooperation in achieving sustainable development goals.
Visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Solberg also met Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. Earlier today, Solberg was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She is on a two-day state visit to India.
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)