Beijing Denies Using Kim's Visit as Trump Card in Trade Talks With US

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang dismissed Tuesday the allegations that Beijing sought to use strong ties with visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a trump card in the ongoing trade talks with the United States in Beijing.

"As for our stance on trade tensions with the United States, it is open and transparent. Therefore, I believe that we do not need to use any other channels to convey some information to the United States. The United States is well aware of our position", Lu said.

When asked whether there can be contacts between the US and North Korean officials in Beijing, he noted that "these two delegations are not quite of the same level."