Beijing Denies Using Kim's Visit as Trump Card in Trade Talks With US

"As for our stance on trade tensions with the United States, it is open and transparent. Therefore, I believe that we do not need to use any other channels to convey some information to the United States. The United States is well aware of our position", Lu said.
When asked whether there can be contacts between the US and North Korean officials in Beijing, he noted that "these two delegations are not quite of the same level."Kim arrived in China for a four-day visit on Monday. The fact that the North Korean leader’s visit coincided with the trade negotiations between the United States and China in Beijing prompted speculation in media that the latter might be using its ties with Pyongyang as leverage in the talks with Washington.
