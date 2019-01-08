Register
17:28 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Judge's hammer. (File)

    Indian Apex Court Reinstates CBI Chief Sent on 'Leave' by Modi Government

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rahul Gandhi, President of India’s main opposition party the Indian National Congress had alleged that the head of the country’s top investigating agency, the CBI, was removed from his post because he was raising questions over the Rafale fighter jet deal. The CBI plays a similar role to that of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a widely touted CBI versus CBI case, the Supreme Court of India has ordered the reinstatement of Alok Verma after the Narendra Modi-led Indian administration had asked him to go on compulsory leave in its midnight order served on 31 October 2018.

    Alok Verma will be reinstated as the Director of CBI, the federal investigation agency in the country.

    READ MORE: India-US Police Jointly Crackdown on Bogus Call Centres in India

    The government order against CBI Director Verma came after there were allegations and counter-allegations of corruption between his deputy Rakesh Asthana and him resulting in an embarrassing CBI versus CBI situation. Verma approached the country's apex court to fight the government order. 

    The Supreme Court in its ruling today said that only the designated select committee comprising of the PM, the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the opposition in Parliament will decide on what action if any must be taken against Alok Verma.

    The French-based multinational Thales Group, famous for its electronics, shows 3.3% growth, even though the general France’s index has been down the whole day.
    © AFP 2018 / PATRICK BAZ
    Rafale Deal Takes Center Stage in Intense Infighting in India’s Top Probe Agency
    The Supreme Court has directed the committee to meet within a week and decide on a future course of action against Verma. Until then the reinstated CBI head has been asked to desist from taking any policy decisions.

    Alok Verma in his appeal contended that the central government had no authority to send him on forced leave. The government argued that the charges leveled against Verma needed to be independently investigated.

    Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict, opposition Congress party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said that the order is a "lesson about the strength of our (Indian) democracy and the Constitution and should be a lesson that howsoever despotic one may be, the law catches up in the end".

    READ MORE: Indian Gov't Authorises Snooping on Countrymen, Opposition Decries

    However, the government has still sought to defend its October order against Verma.

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict has said that the government will go through the court's verdict on Alok Verma's reinstatement and will then form a view on it.

    Jaitley defended the government's move to send Alok Verma on leave, saying it was done in the "larger interest to maintain the credibility of the CBI". Jaitley himself is a noted Supreme Court advocate.

     

     

    Related:

    India’s Apex Court Reinstates Monsanto’s Patent Claim Over GM Cotton Seed
    India Had Test-Tube Babies Thousands of Years Ago - Professor
    Guinness Record in Concrete Pouring Now Belongs to India - Reports
    Saudi Arabia Deports Alleged Terror Operative to India - Reports
    Tags:
    corruption charges, action, political agenda, court order, India's Central Bureau of Investigation, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse