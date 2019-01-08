At Least 2 Killed, 23 Injured as Bomb Detonates in East Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An improvised explosive device detonated in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on 8 January, leaving two people dead and 23 injured, the Tolo News broadcaster reported, citing authorities.

According to the Tolo News broadcaster, all those killed and injured are civilians.

The explosive device was reportedly placed on a motorcycle.

Earlier media reported that a total of six people, including two children, had died, and another six people had been injured during an attempt to defuse an unexploded ordnance in the southeastern Afghan province of Paktika.

Deadly explosions take place all over Afghanistan almost daily as the country has long been suffering from political, social, and security instability due to a simmering insurgency, including by local terrorist groups.