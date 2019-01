BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed after an oil tanker caught fire due to a blast off the coast of Lamma Island in China’s Hong Kong Tuesday, with a rescue operation for 21 other crewmen underway, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing police.

According to the South China Morning Post, the fire broke out after 11:30 a.m. (3:30 GMT).

"An initial investigation showed there was an explosion and some people fell into the waters from the vessel", a police spokesman said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The rescue operation is underway, with fireboats and a government helicopter dispatched to the area.

Hong Kong police have shared the information about the incident on their official Facebook account.