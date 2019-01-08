Japan to Propose Russia to Abandon Mutual Kurils Compensation Claims - Reports

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government is working out a plan to offer Russia to abandon mutual claims for compensation related to Russia's four Kuril Islands, which are claimed and referred to as "Northern Territories" by Tokyo, local media reported on Tuesday.
Tokyo is ready to offer Moscow to sign a corresponding document along with a peace treaty, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported, citing informed sources.
The 1956 Soviet-Japanese joint declaration already envisaged a waiver of mutual claims for compensation, but Tokyo believed that this provision applies only to the military period and covers compensation for damage caused by military actions. The Japanese government has not yet recognized that this situation applies to the situation around the islands of Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan and Habomai, since they considered them "illegally occupied" by Russia. This led to the need to resettle Japanese citizens living there and to the loss of their land ownership.
Now, the Japanese government is considering to pay the former residents of the islands compensations for the damage at the expense of the treasury, without demanding compensation from Russia, the newspaper said.
At the same time, the publication did not specify what claims for compensation from the Russian side could be.
Japan and Russia have been struggling to conclude a permanent peace treaty for more than seven decades, with the negotiation making little progress over the years because of the pending Kuril Islands dispute. Russia insists that the islands were transferred to the Soviet Union after the end of the war legally and have been an integral part of Russia ever since.
In 1956, the two sides signed a Joint Declaration that provided for the restoration of bilateral relations after the war and stipulated that Japan and the Soviet Union would continue to make efforts toward signing a permanent peace treaty and settling the island dispute.
On November 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to advance negotiations on a peace treaty based on the 1956 Soviet-Japanese joint declaration, the only document recognized by both countries. This is a serious concession on the part of Japan, since Tokyo's official position previously was to demand the return of the four islands prior to the conclusion of a peace treaty.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)