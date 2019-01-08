Detention Hearing for Former Nissan Chairman Ghosn Starts in Tokyo

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The court session at which Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will appear in public for the first time since his arrest on November 19 started in Tokyo.

The court session takes place upon request of Ghosn's lawyers to the prosecutors to disclose the reasons for extending the term of the businessman in custody until January 11.

© AP Photo / Itsuo Inouye Nissan's Former Chairman Ghosn Re-Arrested on New Charges in Japan - Reports

As many as 1,122 people claimed the 14 places provided by the court for the presence of the public, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Ghosn and his right-hand man Greg Kelly were arrested on November 19 on allegations of misreporting Ghosn’s earnings over a five-year period from 2010. Both men have denied the allegation.

READ MORE: Ex-Nissan Boss to Get Day in Court to Demand Explanation for Continued Detention

On December 23, the court ruled to extend Ghosn's arrest until January 1. The prosecutor's office brought new charges against Ghosn, suspecting him of shifting a personal investment loss worth more than $16 million to the Japanese automaker. On December 31, a court in Tokyo decided to extend Ghosn's detention by another 10 days, until January 11 as part of an arrest warrant linked to breach of trust. At the same time, Kelly was released on bail on December 25.