Sheikh Hasina Sworn in as Bangladeshi Prime Minister for 4th Time – Reports

The oath was administered by President Abdul Hamid, according to the bdnews24 media outlet. This is Sheikh Hasina’s third consecutive term as the country’s prime minister.
The governing alliance dominated by Sheikh Hasina's Awami League won the December election, receiving 287 seats in the country's 300-member parliament.
#SheikhHasina takes oath as PM for the 4th time— Farah Iqbal (@FarahIqbalMd) January 7, 2019
She will be serving as the 11th prime minister, her third consecutive term#AwamiLeague President Sheikh Hasina has been sworn for the 4th time as prime minister of the #Government of #Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/CSynnOozqe
