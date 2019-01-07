Register
20:14 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India

    Norway Can Mediate Conflict Between India, Pakistan If Asked – Prime Minister

    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill, file
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has categorically ruled out any suo-motu mediation between Indian and Pakistan, unless both countries seek her country's help in resolving differences.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg has said that her country would be part of any mediation process between Indian and Pakistan on Kashmir issue only if the two countries "ask for it".

    Solberg, who is on a three-day visit to India, was speaking today at a press meet on the eve of bilateral talks with her counterpart, Narendra Modi.

    "It's true Norway has done a lot of work on the peaceful settlement. Nobody from outside can create peace. It has to come from inside. So if there is a movement in India and Pakistan for greater talks together, of-course countries can help, if there is a possibility", the Norwegian prime minister said.

    READ MORE: India Appoints Former Intel Chief as Emissary to Douse Separatism in Kashmir

    The Norwegian government has no plans to start any negotiation. Our government policy is clear if we going to help someone, they have to ask for it, she added.

    Solberg said that she does not believe that there will be a military solution of this decade-old dispute between the two South Asian neighbours India and Pakistan. She added that both the countries are big enough to decrease tension between them without help from outside.

    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Indian Government Distances Itself From Former Norwegian PM's Kashmir Visit
    The situation in Kashmir has been simmering since India's independence in 1947 from British colonial governance and simultaneous partition of the Indian mainland into the two countries of India and Pakistan. The accession of Kashmir to India is challenged by Pakistan. Several rebel outfits have been operating from Kashmir and with terrorists operating in the region, allegedly supported by Pakistan.

    Last November, former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik made headlines when he visited Jammu and Kashmir and met Kashmiri rebel leaders. Solberg today clarified that the former prime minister's visit to Kashmir was strictly a private one, which did not involve either government.

    "He was invited and he wanted to see if there were some possibilities of helping out but there was no official mission and he was not on a mission from the Norwegian government", she said.

    Last week, India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also told the parliament that the Indian government had nothing to do with Kjell Magne Bondevik's visit to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    READ MORE: Ceasefire Violations Force India to Close Schools in Areas Bordering Pakistan

    "There is no change in the government's consistent and principled position that under the Shimla Agreement (1972) and as reiterated in the Lahore Declaration (1999), both India and Pakistan are committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally. There is no scope for any third party role or mediation", Sushma Swaraj had emphasized.

    Erna Solberg is currently paying a state visit to India at the invitation of Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Solberg is accompanied by senior officials from her government and a large business delegation.

    India and Norway enjoy close and multifaceted ties. More than 100 Norwegian companies have invested in India in areas such as shipbuilding, petroleum-related services, hydropower, clean energy, and IT services. 

     

     

     

    Related:

    India Dismisses Pakistan's Invite to SAARC Summit
    India Slams Pakistani PM Imran Khan for His ‘Pakistan Wants Peace’ Comment
    India, Pakistan Engage in War of Words Over 'Jinnah House' in Mumbai
    India, Pakistan to Complete Dedicated Corridor for Sikh Pilgrims by Next Year
    Tags:
    Pakistan-India relations, geopolitical tensions, mediation, border clashes, Narendra Modi, Erna Solberg, India, Kashmir, Norway, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse