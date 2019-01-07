Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia

    Putin Invites Modi to Eastern Economic Forum as Main Guest

    Asia & Pacific
    During a telephone conversation, Modi and Putin agreed to further strengthen bilateral contacts at various levels to provide a fillip to the burgeoning India-Russia ties.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

    "On January 7, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of #India Narendra Modi. The conversation focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues", says a Facebook Post of the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

    Both leaders exchanged New Year greetings. Indian Prime Minister Modi also expressed his best wishes to the Russian people on the occasion of Russian Orthodox Christmas.

    Russian and Indian national flags
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    US-Taliban Talks on Afghanistan Prompt Indian, Russian Officials Meet in Delhi
    During the telephone conversation, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

    "Key issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed. It is noted that the relations of traditional friendship and a special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India will continue to develop dynamically", added the post. 

    During the discussion over the telephone, both leaders confirmed their mutual willingness to increase cooperation in fighting against international terrorism and solving other pressing world issues. 

    READ MORE: Indian Air Force Chief Praises Russian Arms, Bilateral Military Cooperation

    "It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels. The President of Russia invited the Prime Minister of India to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest", the Facebook Post read further.

    Russian President Putin also wished Indian Prime Minister Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections in India and invited him to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest.

    India-Russia ties are on a new high and both the countries have strengthened their engagement at various levels recently. Earlier this month, both India and Russia agreed to enhance strategic, military and security cooperation in various sectors. The decision was taken after a meeting between India's Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Chairman of the State Duma of Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

    Volodin visited Indian earlier last month for the 5th Russia-India Inter-parliamentary commission.

    India and Russia had also discussed the draft on the military Logistic Sharing agreement and set up a working group on military cooperation within the IGC-MTC format during the 18th session of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation in New Delhi, which was attended by Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

