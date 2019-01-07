India Had Test-Tube Babies Thousands of Years Ago - Professor

A professor, delivering a lecture during the Indian Science Congress, a prestigious event organised regularly by the 104-year old Indian Science Congress Association, said that India was in possession of the knowledge of stem cell research, test tube fertilisation, and guided missiles thousands of years ago, citing the Indian epic Mahabharata.

According to the Indian epic Mahabharata, Queen Gandhari, wife of King Dhritarashtra gave birth to one hundred children simultaneously. Referring to this episode of the epic story, Nageshwar Rao the vice-chancellor of Andhra University claimed on Friday that this was possible because India had the knowledge of test-tube babies in those ancient times. Though there is no conclusive evidence about the time of the Indian epic Mahabharata, various estimates put it happening somewhere between 5000 —3000 years BC.

"How can Gandhari give birth to 100 children?" he questions. "Mahabharata says that 100 eggs were fertilised and put into 100 earthen pots. Are they not test tube babies?" he emphasised.

Rao made many more claims on the technical prowess of ancient India. A notable one was on another ancient Indian religious text The Ramayana.

"King Ravana had 24 types of aircrafts and many airports in Lanka," he said referring to the villain king mentioned in the text.

Social media quickly rose to the occasion and lambasted him. Calling him illiterate, one user, Pradeep tweeted, "The VC of Andhra University is a disgrace and students should boycott such illiterates."

One person remarked sarcastically, "What kind of earthen pot is this guy smoking?"

Here are some other reactions in a similar vein:

Trying to pass mythological tales as "Science" cheapens both faith and science.

Best time to read Arabian Nights than to attend Indian Science Congress.

