Register
17:59 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jan. 17, 2017 photo, impoverished Indian children watch a performance as part of advocacy against child labor in Allahabad, India

    India Had Test-Tube Babies Thousands of Years Ago - Professor

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    102

    A professor, delivering a lecture during the Indian Science Congress, a prestigious event organised regularly by the 104-year old Indian Science Congress Association, said that India was in possession of the knowledge of stem cell research, test tube fertilisation, and guided missiles thousands of years ago, citing the Indian epic Mahabharata.

    According to the Indian epic Mahabharata, Queen Gandhari, wife of King Dhritarashtra gave birth to one hundred children simultaneously. Referring to this episode of the epic story, Nageshwar Rao the vice-chancellor of Andhra University claimed on Friday that this was possible because India had the knowledge of test-tube babies in those ancient times. Though there is no conclusive evidence about the time of the Indian epic Mahabharata, various estimates put it happening somewhere between 5000 —3000 years BC. 

    "How can Gandhari give birth to 100 children?" he questions. "Mahabharata says that 100 eggs were fertilised and put into 100 earthen pots. Are they not test tube babies?" he emphasised.

    Rao made many more claims on the technical prowess of ancient India. A notable one was on another ancient Indian religious text The Ramayana.

    Hand
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Indian Professor Demands Removal of '2-Finger Virginity Test' From Medical Books
    "King Ravana had 24 types of aircrafts and many airports in Lanka," he said referring to the villain king mentioned in the text.

    READ MORE: Beyond Our Jurisdiction: Indian Man Lodges Police Complaint Against Sun God

    Social media quickly rose to the occasion and lambasted him. Calling him illiterate, one user, Pradeep tweeted, "The VC of Andhra University is a disgrace and students should boycott such illiterates."

    One person remarked sarcastically, "What kind of earthen pot is this guy smoking?"

    Sarcastically comparing Rao's 24 aircrafts remark to the ongoing Rafale Fighter Jets deal controversy, one post on Twitter read, "24 type of aircrafts? Can we make him offset partner to manufacture few Rafales for India!"24 type of aircrafts 🤔 can we make him offset partner to manufacture few #Rafales for India.

    Here are some other reactions in a similar vein:

    Trying to pass mythological tales as "Science" cheapens both faith and science.

    Best time to read Arabian Nights than to attend Indian Science Congress.

     

    Related:

    Twin Tales: Mahabharata Meets Game of Thrones (VIDEO)
    Book on Ancient India's Contribution to Science & Tech to Soon Hit the Stands
    India Approves Memorandum on Science, Technology Cooperation With Russia
    Reversing the Brain Drain: India’s 'Science Cities' On the Way
    India and Israel to Intensify Science and Technology Cooperation
    Tags:
    india, Mahabharata, congress, science, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse