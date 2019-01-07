Coal Mine Accident in India’s Meghalaya Claims Two Lives - Reports

This happened even as efforts to rescue 15 miners trapped since 13 December in another mine that is flooded with water is still underway.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In Meghalaya's second mine-related incident, two people lost their lives when they were crushed by a coal quarry that collapsed on them.

The accident took place on Sunday in Mooknor village of the East Jaintia Hills, reports news agency ANI.

"We suspect that they were killed by the boulders that hit them when they were trying to extract coal. We have initiated investigations and wish to identify the owner of the quarry", media report quoted S Nongtnger, the superintendent of police from East Jaintia Hills.

Earlier, the northeastern state of Meghalaya witnessed another flooded mine, also in East Jaintia Hills, in which many miners are believed to be trapped.

The rescue efforts are still underway and are under the direct orders of the Supreme Court of India. The miners have been stuck inside since 13 December 2018. Indian Navy personnel along with those from the National Disaster Relief Force and the Coal India Limited are working together as a joint rescue team.

The water in the flooded mine has been reduced by 4 feet due to the frantic efforts by the rescue team, but there are heavy seepages from other areas, which are making their task arduous. Some 1.2 million litres of water have been pumped out from the flooded area according to reports.