Death Toll in Landslides in Java, Indonesia Exceeds 30 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in landslides that hit the western Indonesian island of Java has climbed to 31 people, the newspaper Jakarta Post reported on 7 January, citing officials.

“A search and rescue team is intensifying its efforts today to find the missing persons”, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on 6 January, as quoted by the newspaper Jakarta Post.

Bodies have been recovered from the landslide in the village of Sirnaresmi, three others sustained injuries, while two people are still missing.

Indonesia landslide death toll reaches 32 pic.twitter.com/7YOqWGUqI2 — CYFY (@patilakash719) 7 января 2019 г.

READ MORE: At Least 8 Killed, Dozens Homes Damaged as Landslides Hit Java, Indonesia

Last week, BNPB reported that there were 15 victims and 20 people missing.

The landslides hit Java at 5 pm local time (10:00 GMT) on 31 December. According to BNPB, they were caused by heavy rains.