Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Arrives in Pakistan, $3 Billion Deal Expected - Reports

DUBAI (Sputnik) - Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit, media reported on Sunday.

The crown prince has already held a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The sides discussed political and economic relations between Abu Dhabi and Islamabad, according to the Emirates News Agency.

During the visit, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to sign a multi-billion dollar support package for Pakistan.

In late December, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development said that the UAE planned to deposit some $3 billion in Pakistan's Central Bank to help Islamabad cope with its balance of payments crisis.

Pakistan is currently facing a balance of payments crisis after the exchange rate of its national currency against the US dollar fell 5 percent in November.

The decision was announced several days after Pakistan took part in the US-Taliban talks that were held in the United Arab Emirates.

