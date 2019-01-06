Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes North-West of Indonesia - USGS

The quake in the archipelago-nation comes mere days after the country was hit by deadly landslides and a tsunami that killed over 430 people, injuring at least 1,500 more.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a massive 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 173 km north-northwest of the island of Ternate at a depth of 60.5 km on Sunday. Earlier USGS data suggested that the quake measured 7.0 in magnitude.

The disaster comes just a day after a 5.4 earthquake with its epicentre located 180 km south of Ternate.

There are no reports on the possibility of a new tsunami.

Indonesia, located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.