Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes North-West of Indonesia - USGS

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a massive 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 173 km north-northwest of the island of Ternate at a depth of 60.5 km on Sunday. Earlier USGS data suggested that the quake measured 7.0 in magnitude.
The disaster comes just a day after a 5.4 earthquake with its epicentre located 180 km south of Ternate.
🇮🇩🔘#Indonesia strong #Earthquake m7.0 P:60km e:154km WNW of Tobelo 17:27:20.14 UTC#NTWC Tsunami NOT expected https://t.co/70fKLN6apm#USGS #NTWC pic.twitter.com/sON9kmNQMZ— 🌎GE0_Twitts (@GE0_Twitts) 6 января 2019 г.
There are no reports on the possibility of a new tsunami.
Indonesia, located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)