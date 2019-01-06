6 Killed, 50 Injured in Tour Bus Accident in Central Thailand (PHOTOS)

Those injured were sent to a local hospital but police were still looking for a driver who could be among those admitted to a hospital, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.
At least six passengers killed, including a child, when their tour bus crashed in the early hours of this morning just north of #Bangkok pic.twitter.com/5ptHCAhP99— Richard Barrow in Thailand 🇹🇭 🇬🇧 (@RichardBarrow) 6 января 2019 г.
The eyewitnesses told the Bangkok Post that the driver has made a sudden brake to avoid hitting a car in front of the bus, causing the vehicle to overturn.
