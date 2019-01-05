Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Indonesia - EMSC

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake began at 10:55 AM local time (3:55 GMT), with the epicentre located 180 km south of the island of Ternate. There are currently no reports of victims.
M5.4 — 57km N of Laiwui, Indonesia— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) 5 января 2019 г.
Mag: 5.4
Depth: 18.94km
Date-Time: 2019-01-05 10:54:58 UTChttps://t.co/nCm7YP8fJT#USGS #Earthquake #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/hIQviKMNoZ
Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
