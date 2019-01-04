Register
19:29 GMT +304 January 2019
    U.S. Marines scan the northwest perimeter of the American military compound at Afghanistan's Kandahar airport using sophisticated thermal imagery equipment, while Marines in light armored vehicles, supported by U.S. special forces and helicopters, search houses outside the perimeter of the airfield, Monday Jan. 14, 2002

    India, Afghanistan Discuss Regional Security Amid US Pullout

    Asia & Pacific
    India and Afghanistan have held a high-level security meet in New Delhi on Friday amid changing scenario in the war-torn nation. National security advisors of the two countries along with a large number of security officials discussed the regional stability, the democratic progress in a daylong meeting.

    An Indian government official told Sputnik that India and Afghanistan have discussed at length the impact of a possible US pullout and ways of enhancing bilateral security co-operation, including the supply of military equipment.

    READ MORE: India Confirms Participation in Afghan Peace Talks in Moscow

    "Held productive meetings in India with my counterpart NSA Ajit Doval and other security officials on regional stability, the democratic progress and ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan, and bilateral security cooperation," Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan's national security adviser, tweeted after the meeting.

    Russian and Indian national flags
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    US-Taliban Talks on Afghanistan Prompt Indian, Russian Officials Meet in Delhi
    Last month, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of half of US troops stationed in Afghanistan despite the growing strength of the Taliban in large parts of the landlocked country. America currently has some 14,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan.

    "India does not send its armed forces abroad except under the specific mandate of UN peacekeeping operations," the official added.

    READ MORE: CPEC and the Power Game Between India, Pakistan, the US and Afghanistan

    India has so far committed over $3 billion in aid and assistance to Afghanistan, taking up several infrastructure and humanitarian projects. The Zaranj-Delaram road, a high school in Kabul, the Salma dam and a 220KV DC transmission line are among several ongoing Indian projects in the country.

    New Delhi has also invested in bilateral and trilateral capacity building programs with the training of more than 3,500 diplomats and security personnel, while granting scholarships to 1,000 Afghan students each year

