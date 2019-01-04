India Working With China on NSG Membership Issue - Foreign Minister

New Delhi is closely working with China to overcome barriers hindering India from obtaining NGS membership - something the government has designated a priority.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has informed the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, that New Delhi is working with China to iron out differences on key issues related to its accession to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). In addition, India and China are also looking to resolve border disputes and tensions related to Beijing's alleged support of Pakistan-based terrorists.

Replying to a question regarding border disputes in the Doklam area, Minister V K Singh informed parliament that engagements between India and Beijing are multifaceted, adding that both sides are looking to agree on an "acceptable solution" to outstanding disagreements.

"Issues where there are differences are being handled through dialogue to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution based on mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's interests, concerns, and aspirations," the minister said.

China has been opposing India's NSG bid for some time, with the two countries on rocky terms due to territorial disputes and other issues; Beijing has claimed parts of the state of Arunachal Pradesh its own.

India is also in discussion with China on the issue of sanctions regarding Pakistan-based terrorists.

"As regards to China's blocking of international efforts for the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists under the UN Sanctions Committee, Government has been raising the issue with China, including at the highest level, consistently highlighting the threat of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and affecting the region, including India," the foreign minister told parliament.