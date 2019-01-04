Indian Woman Alleges She Was Gang-Raped After Meeting Facebook 'Friend'

A 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh has claimed she was gang-raped at a hotel after agreeing to meet a Facebook "friend" in person.

A woman has alleged she was gang-raped in the Shamli district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and has filed an official complaint to local police.

The 23-year-old woman reportedly met the suspected rapist via Facebook, and agreed to meet him at a hotel where she claims the crime took place.

"The woman has filed a police complaint alleging that a person named Sonu whom she befriended on Facebook had called her to a hotel for a face-to-face meeting during which he and his brothers gang-raped her. The woman has reported further that the rapists had also made a video of the incident and were blackmailing her for [into] marrying Sonu," a local police source told Sputnik.

"We have filed a case against Sonu and his family members," police confirmed to Sputnik.

"We are investigating the matter. We are also interrogating the hotel owner and the staff where Sonu, the main culprit, had called the victim," Shamli Police added.

Reportedly, there has been a rise in the number of rapes perpetrated by criminals who meet their victims on social media platforms in India. Around half a dozen cases of "Facebook rapes" were reported last month alone.

Last December, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped in her own home in a similar case in Delhi. In the same month, a 13-year-old Delhi girl was allegedly abducted by an online friend and taken to a hotel in Meerut in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where she was gang-raped.