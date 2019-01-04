Mother of 7 Commits Suicide in India After Being Told to Settle Rape Attempt

In her suicide note, the woman alleged that justice was denied to her and she was forced by the village council to withdraw the complaint against the alleged rapist.

A woman from the city of Agra in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh committed suicide on Tuesday after alleging that she was pressurised to withdraw a complaint against a man who harassed and attempted to rape her, the Times of India reported. The 35-year-old woman and mother of seven children used her husband's gun to end her life.

The woman had written a suicide note prior to killing herself.

"Justice was denied to me and I cannot bear the insults hurled at me in public. I have been forced to settle my complaint with the man who attempted to rape me instead of sending this rapist to jail," her suicide note reads.

Police said the woman had accused her neighbour, named Munish, of harassment and attempted rape.

The woman's husband alleges that Munish was a relative of the gram pradhan (village chief) and stalked his wife for weeks.

"He had made lewd calls to harass her and had made attempts to rape my wife on the night of 29 December. Instead of sending Munish to jail, the panchayat (village council) forced my wife to compromise with him."

Although police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 306 and 354 respectively of the Indian Penal Code, no action has been taken against anyone so far.