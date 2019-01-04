Register
13:10 GMT +304 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian National Flag

    India Reportedly Deports Freelance US Writer for Visa Violation

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The American journalist Mark Scialla was issued a 48-hour ‘Leave India Notice’ by the state police for engaging in work while visiting the country on a tourist visa. He flew back to the US on Wednesday.

    Citing violations of visa norms under The Foreigners Act, Indian authorities have deported a US journalist who had been making documentary films on the environmental and health impact of the Sterlite copper smelting plant, located in Tuticorin, an industrial city in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, media reports say. The US journalist in the line of fire, Mark Scialla, is in the process of being blacklisted by the Indian government, which is essentially banning the freelance journalist from returning to India. Supporters of the Anti-Sterlite Movement (ASM) are also being questioned by the police.

    READ MORE: UK is 'Very Afraid' Russian Media Could Reveal Its Syria Actions — Journalist

    Indian residents along with their children hold placards and shout slogan demanding to shutdown a copper smelter company 'Sterlite' at Thoothukudi in Chennai on April 1, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ARUN SANKAR
    Ten Killed in Violent Protests Against Vedanta’s Copper Plant in South India
    The Sterlite copper smelting plant, owned by Vendata Limited, has faced controversy due to concerns regarding its environmental impact and its detrimental health effects. The unit was shut down by the Tamil Nadu state government following violent protests that claimed several lives. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) subsequently green-lit the reopening of the plant, which was subject to the condition that all green norms are complied with and that Sterlite spend Rs 10 trillion ($143 million approx.) on local community development. The Madras High Court has delayed the reopening of the plant. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu government has gone to the Supreme Court of India without the NGT's authorisation.

    The 'Leave India Notice' to the US journalist included a citation of visa norms he had violated. Scialla had entered India on a tourist visa in December. According to the Foreigners Act, people visiting the country on tourist visas are not allowed to work in the country.

    Before his deportation, Indian authorities interrogated Scialla, asking about activists he had met and the people he had interviewed and filmed in his documentaries. According to media reports, the US consulate has refrained from sharing any information regarding the matter, citing privacy laws that apply to US citizens.

    READ MORE: Indian Research Lab Makes Breakthrough in Tellurium Production

    India's government has been candid regarding foreign journalists that flout Indian laws or violate visa norms.
    Last week an Irish Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist from Reuters, Cathal McNaughton, was denied permission to enter the country because he had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir without permission from the Ministry of External Affairs, which he was required to do. There are designated areas in the country where foreign journalists cannot travel without express government consent.

    Related:

    Agitation in India Among Lower Castes Turns Bloody With Seven Protesters Killed
    French Journalist Arrested in India for Filming Kashmir’s Pellet Gun Victims
    Journalist Killed by Left Wing Extremists in India’s Chhattisgarh
    Murder of Secular Journalist Highlights Rise of Hindu Extremists in India
    Tags:
    visa, violation of law, journalist, deportaion, US, India, Tamil Nadu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse