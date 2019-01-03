S Korean Booze Makers Stop Creating Calendars With Naked Women (PHOTOS)

The calendars, which are handed out annually to bars and diners by alcohol manufacturers at the start of the year, have long been criticised due to their alleged objectification of women’s bodies.

HiteJinro and Oriental Brewery (OB), two world-famous South Korea-based alcohol manufacturers, have decided to end the long-standing tradition of distributing calendars featuring scantily-clad women to local eateries, the South China Morning Post reports.

Instead, the companies chose to adopt more family-friendly themes for their annual calendars, like food and landscapes.

​While HiteJinro only claimed that the company made this move due to the “current social atmosphere”, local media reports suggest that “the main reason for both firms’ termination of their respective calendars” were “feminist trends”.

서치 걸리라고 다시 올림. 하이트진로 무려 2018년 달력에 여성 성상품화 사진을 내걸고 회장은 장자연 리스트에 오른 사람임. 다들 불매 합시다 pic.twitter.com/i7RpRBxJvz — 🔥 (@callusforest) 14 декабря 2018 г.

