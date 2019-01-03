India's Second Moon Mission Postponed Again - Reports

India's second mission to the moon has been postponed for a third-time, the IANS news agency reported on Thursay, citing official sources. Although K. Sivan, chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), earlier informed media that they plan to launch Chandrayaan-2 on 3 January, 2019, the ISRO have since postponed the mission.
"The postponed launch date for Chandrayaan-2 has not been confirmed yet," an ISRO spokesperson said in a statement.
The mission launch plan is to reach the 100-km lunar orbit, after which the rover and lander, "Vikram", named after former ISRO chairman Vikram Sarabhai, would have separated from the spacecraft to make a soft landing on the moon's surface through gradual descent. According to ISRO, the window for launch to make a satisfactory landing on the moon is open until March.
