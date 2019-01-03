Register
19:55 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian army soldiers keep watch at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)

    Civilian-Military Tensions Brew in India's Insurgency-Hit Arunachal Pradesh

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An act granting special powers to the military has been in force for the last three decades in India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh due to the presence insurgent groups in the area, including those belonging to Naga tribes who are looking to breakaway from the country.

    India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has become a hotbed for tension between civilians and military forces deployed in the area for counter-insurgency operations. The strained relations entered the limelight after around 35,000 people in the Longding district made a solemn appeal to the Indian Army to not convert their homeland into a battlefield by committing atrocities. 

    Speaking to Sputnik, members of the Wancho tribe that inhabit most of Longding explained why they are protesting the presence of armed forces in civilian areas.

    "The Wancho people are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. If we inform the Indian Army of the presence of militants, the Naga militants will kill us. If we do not pass on such information, then our own Indian Army will torture us day in day out," Tahjam Wangsu, vice president of the Wangcho Student's Union, said.

    Indian soldiers shadows (File)
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Fearing Prosecution for Fake Encounters, Indian Army Moves to Court for Relief
    Tahjam Wangsu is one of the several people who attended a recent village-level security meet at the Indian Army camp in the Longding district. Longding is one of the three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, which has long been designated a "disturbed area" by the Indian government. Besides Longding, Tirap and Changlang are currently governed by the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which empowers the army and central paramilitary forces to kill anyone acting in contravention of the law. 

    Moreover, the act grants government forces the power to arrest and search any premises without a warrant. 

    READ MORE: Indian MP From Border State, Disputed by China, Takes Part in Bilateral Meeting

    The Wancho tribe is culturally related to the Naga tribe, therefore, Naga militants often seek refuge in the homes of Wanchos who say they have very little choice.

    "I am not saying that militants of NSCN (IM) are not taking shelter in the areas but what can the villagers do in front of gun-toting militants? They (militants) come to us and force us to provide them with meal and shelter. We had even asked the army to deploy personnel for our security but they did not. They (army) are only concerned about their lives and not of the villagers," Tahjam Wangsu added

    On the other hand, the Indian Army claims that the safety of the civilians has always been their first priority.

    "It is a fact that most of the time we do not retaliate against militants to avoid undue casualties. But we cannot tolerate if the people take undue advantage," Commanding Officer of Indian Army's 19 Sikh Regiment M Karmaker said during one of the village-level security meetings.  

    Indian army soldiers
    © AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH
    India Partially Abolishes Armed Forces Special Powers Act
    Villagers refute this claim, insisting the army has been spreading fear among locals while they have failed to make progress in containing the insurgents.    

    "Sometimes, we cannot believe that we are living in a democratic country. A few days ago, without any intimation, soldiers started indiscriminate firing in the night in my village. When asked, they said they had spotted militants. However, in the last many years, they eliminated only one militant. This has been their achievement," Tahjam Wangsu claimed.

    Refuting the claims, Lt Col BL Gulzar of the Indian Army's 19 Sikh Regiment said during the village meeting that the firing was carried out after the villagers shared information about the presence of militants in their area.

    However, locals allege that the army regularly commits atrocities against the locals by conducting unwarranted raids and interrogations that seldom bear fruit.

    READ MORE: Indians in Border Areas Will No Longer Have to Listen to Chinese Broadcast

     "The army alleged that one of the shopkeepers in our area had been supplying arms to the Naga militants. He was administered electric shock from which he has still not fully recovered. However, nothing was found in the probe," Langhphu, another shopkeeper, expressed anguish while speaking to Sputnik.

    An armed cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), left, walks past an elderly woman sitting outside a traditional Naga hut, during a visit by the NSCN-IM General-Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, at Viswema village, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) south of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland (File)
    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Historic Win for Indian PM: Naga Insurgents Set to Sign Peace Accord Soon
    The government of India, on its part, maintains that the raids and searches are being conducted as per the law and that there is no immediate proposal under consideration for discontinuation of the AFSPA in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

    "The search operation was conducted in accordance with the laid down procedures, causing no undue harassment of the locals. After the search operation, a ‘no objection certificate' was obtained from the village elders. Based on certain allegations regarding misbehaviour and harassment, the incident was inquired into and the villagers have confirmed that there are no complaints against the Army," Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre  said on December 12 in parliament.

    Nevertheless, the people of Wancho have argued that it would be better for society and the country as a whole to do away with such laws that give undue powers to the army.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Indian Army Strikes Naga Insurgents Along Myanmar Border
    Nine Indian Security Personnel Killed in Blast Allegedly Triggered by Insurgents
    Maoist Insurgents Kill 11 Indian Armed Police in Chhattisgarh State
    300 People Held Hostage by Indian Maoist Insurgents Ahead of Modi's Rally
    Tags:
    powers, insurgent, trust, military activity, civilians, Indian Army, Arunachal Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse