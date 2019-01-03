Register
18:21 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Data security

    India to Start Getting Information on Indian Swiss Account Holders

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The governments of India and Switzerland held several rounds of discussions on the framework of new financial disclosure regulations and the expedition of pending information requests about the suspected illicit accounts Indians hold in various Swiss banks.

    In a major step to curb black money, the Indian government will now start receiving information from the Swiss government about the Indian account holders of Swiss banks, the Ministry of External Affairs informed the Parliament.

    READ MORE: India, Switzerland to Cooperate on Black Money After Impact of Demonetization

    "The India-Switzerland tax treaty facilitates the receipt of information on a request basis for cases under investigation. In addition, from 2019, India will automatically get information about financial accounts held by Indian residents in Switzerland," said the Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's Parliament.

    Rotomac Pen. (File)
    © Photo: Youtube/Check It Out
    After Diamantaire, Pen Maker Dupes Indian Banks of Millions of Dollars
    Gen V K Singh also said that the use and disclosure of the information received is governed by the confidentiality provisions of the India-Switzerland tax treaty.

    "The information received on request or on an automatic basis may include information about persons allegedly involved in corruption," the minister added.
    The issue of black money has been a matter of big debate in India, and Switzerland has been perceived as one of the safe havens for illicit wealth by Indians who reportedly stash their money there.

    Earlier, as a part of Modi government's efforts to curb black money, a Special Investigation Team was brought together to probe cases of alleged black money parked by Indians in Swiss banks.

    The Indian government has also enacted a new law, amended the Anti-Money Laundering Act and invited its citizens to freely declare their hidden wealth.

    Related:

    Cryptocurrencies Replace Black Money in India’s Real Estate Sector
    Modi Vows to Bring Black Money Back to India: Reports
    Combative Modi Asks People If They Want to Remove Him or Black Money
    Financial Aid to Ukraine Like Throwing Money Into a Black Hole – Analyst
    Tags:
    black market, tax haven, information, investigation, corruption, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Narendra Modi, India, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse