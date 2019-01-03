Register
13:37 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A sign of the world's biggest food company Nestle is seen at their headquarters on October 17, 2013 in Vevey

    Indian Supreme Court Revives Class Action Law Suit Against Swiss MNC Nestle

    © AFP 2018 / Fabrice Coffrini
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Maggi, Nestle India’s single-largest revenue earner, was banned by India’s food safety regulator FSSAI in June 2015 for six months across the country after a local food inspector in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh reported an excess of lead, ash, and monosodium glutamate (MSG) during a sample check.

    The Supreme Court of India has revived the class action suit against multi-national food and beverage firm Nestle in the three-year old case. The class action law suit was launched by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in 2016, India's apex consumer dispute court, against the firm, and now it will hear the complaint filed by the government.

    READ MORE: Pakistani Supreme Court Summons Major Western Water Company CEOs

    The court has directed the NCDRC to hear the case based only on the 2016 sample test. Thus, no fresh sample will be collected for the probe.

    A sign of the world's biggest food company Nestle is seen at their headquarters on October 17, 2013 in Vevey
    © AFP 2018 / Fabrice Coffrini
    Maggi in a Soup: India Court Asks Nestle to Pay $70,000 Fine
    The test results of Nestle's Maggi — India's most popular brand of instant noodles — collected from different parts of the country in 2015 confirmed the presence of monosodium glutamate (MSG) and lead beyond the permissible limit of 2.5 ppm. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2015 had directed Nestle India Limited to withdraw and recall its Maggi Instant Noodles from the market.

    READ MORE: Global Warming: Meat, Dairy Responsible for More Greenhouse Gases Than Big Oil

    India's Consumer Affairs Ministry filed a complaint at the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) under Section 12 (1)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, seeking damages amounting to $96 million. The ministry filed the complaint on behalf of consumers at large, citing unfair trade practices, sale of defective goods and sale of Maggi Oats Noodles without product approval.

    Related:

    India's Supreme Court bans bull event
    Commercial Release of GM Mustard Put on Hold By India's Supreme Court
    India’s Supreme Court Allows 13-year-old Rape Survivor Late-Term Abortion
    Relief for Indian Gov't as Supreme Court Refuses to Order Probe in Rafale Deal
    Tags:
    consumer protection, food safety, suit, standards, Supreme Court of India, Nestle, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse