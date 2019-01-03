Indian Supreme Court Revives Class Action Law Suit Against Swiss MNC Nestle

The Supreme Court of India has revived the class action suit against multi-national food and beverage firm Nestle in the three-year old case. The class action law suit was launched by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in 2016, India's apex consumer dispute court, against the firm, and now it will hear the complaint filed by the government.
The court has directed the NCDRC to hear the case based only on the 2016 sample test. Thus, no fresh sample will be collected for the probe.
India's Consumer Affairs Ministry filed a complaint at the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) under Section 12 (1)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, seeking damages amounting to $96 million. The ministry filed the complaint on behalf of consumers at large, citing unfair trade practices, sale of defective goods and sale of Maggi Oats Noodles without product approval.
