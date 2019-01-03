Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Jolts Sichuan, China - Seismologists

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The tremors were registered at 08:48 a.m. local time (00:48 GMT) in the Gong county, located in the Yibin prefecture. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), the Chinese seismic bureau said.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.

China is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The Sichuan province was hit by a 8.0-magnitude earthquake on March 12, 2008, that killed around 70,000 people.

The latest deadly earthquake in Sichuan occurred in August and left 25 people killed and over 500 injured.

